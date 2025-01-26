Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Trimmed by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.