Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oklo traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 15,982,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 16,681,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Oklo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.