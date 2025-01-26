Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oklo traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 15,982,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 16,681,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
