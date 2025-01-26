Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810,325 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after buying an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,573,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 248,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. This trade represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSH opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

