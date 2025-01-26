Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,054,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

