Outset Medical, Inc. Adopts Amendment No. 1 to Bylaws

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors approved Amendment No. 1 to the company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws on January 23, 2025. The Amendment, which came into effect on the same date, introduces changes regarding the decision-making process at stockholder meetings.

According to the Bylaw Amendment, any matter presented at a stockholder meeting, excluding director elections, will now be determined by a majority vote of the cast ballots, unless otherwise specified by law, the company’s certificate of incorporation, or the Bylaws. Previously, decisions were made based on a majority of the voting power of the company’s capital stock present at the meeting. The Amendment specifically alters Section 1.7(a) of the Bylaws, while leaving the remainder of the Bylaws unchanged unless explicitly noted in the Amendment.

The summary provided is complemented by the full text of the Bylaws Amendment enclosed as Exhibit 3.1 to the filing. Additionally, the company submitted the Cover Page Interactive Data File under Exhibit 104.

Outset Medical, Inc. did not declare itself an emerging growth company under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company opted out of using any extended transition period for adopting new or revised financial accounting standards as per Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The filing was duly signed on January 24, 2025, by John Brottem, General Counsel of Outset Medical, Inc.

