Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.86. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 2.28% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

