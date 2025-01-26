Park Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $207.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

