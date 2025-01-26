Park Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VBR opened at $206.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

