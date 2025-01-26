Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.