Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.
Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.