Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 39,275 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,275 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of STIP opened at $101.20 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
