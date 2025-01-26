Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 3,347 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 487.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.86 and its 200 day moving average is $493.31.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

