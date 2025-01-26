Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

Shares of MCK opened at $591.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $592.65 and a 200-day moving average of $561.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

