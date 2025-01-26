Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 448.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of TCAF opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $34.74.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

