Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 246,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.45 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.