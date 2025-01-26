Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

