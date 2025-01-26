PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

