Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.