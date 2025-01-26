PotlatchDeltic (PCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $240,450.00 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.62 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

