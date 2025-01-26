Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

