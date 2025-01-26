Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 155,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.9647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.