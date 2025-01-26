Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May makes up about 2.1% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 172.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DMAY stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.