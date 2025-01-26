QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

