Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.
About Ramsay Health Care
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
