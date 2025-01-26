Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 689 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.96 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

