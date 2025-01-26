Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 206,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

