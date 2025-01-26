Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,901 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 50,490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 398,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.96.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

