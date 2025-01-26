Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

