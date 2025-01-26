Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,710,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $16,010,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $344,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

