Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 5.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 28,885.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

CB stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

