Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,851,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

