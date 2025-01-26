Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,857,300 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

