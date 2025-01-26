Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 557.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 585,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 496,359 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 88,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.