Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,539.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $54.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

