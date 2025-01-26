Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 954 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,905.58. This represents a 2.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 3,218 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,906.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,640. The trade was a 4.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,152 shares of company stock worth $1,388,552. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 143.17%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.