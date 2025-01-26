Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

