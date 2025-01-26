Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Purchases $22,707.36 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 29,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $22,707.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,006,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,705,353.14. The trade was a 0.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

RVP stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.