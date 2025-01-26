RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.08.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $790.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $771.48 and its 200 day moving average is $766.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

