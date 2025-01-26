RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIVI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,331,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,610,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,499,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

