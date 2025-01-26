RFG Advisory LLC Has $31.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $610.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.34 and its 200-day moving average is $577.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $485.19 and a 1 year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

