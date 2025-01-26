RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

