Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after acquiring an additional 376,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

