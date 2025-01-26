Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $31.70. 13,036,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 20,626,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. This represents a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

