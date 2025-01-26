Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). 6,318,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

