Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

VTI opened at $301.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $239.86 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

