Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $415.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $310.51 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

