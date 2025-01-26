Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.94 and a twelve month high of $281.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.