RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

