RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $168.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

