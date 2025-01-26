RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $46.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $310.51 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

