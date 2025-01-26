RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $454,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after buying an additional 5,869,528 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
SCHF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
